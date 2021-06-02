mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sleepy Hallow Wakes The World Up On Debut Album "Still Sleep?"

Alex Zidel
June 02, 2021 09:29
285 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Still Sleep?
Sleepy Hallow

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Winners Circle's Sleepy Hallow arrives with his debut album "Still Sleep?"


East Flatbush, Brooklyn native Sleepy Hallow has officially arrived with his debut album Still Sleep? Waking up the world with his booming bass and undeniable skill, the rising star makes a strong statement on his studio debut. The Winners Circle representative swaps his lowkey persona for hard-hitting lyrics, going mostly featureless over Great John production.

The only guest appearance on Still Sleep? comes by way of Winners Circle co-owner Sheff G, who has grown alongside Sleepy to become two of the strongest presences in New York. 

If you're looking to get more tuned into Brooklyn's rap scene, or you're already accustomed to Sleepy Hallow's chilled-out vibe, then you're in for a pleasant surprise on the first listen of his debut album. Check it out below.

Tracklist:

1. Basketball Dreams (Intro)
2. 2 Sauce
3. 4or Daze
4. 2055
5. Make You (Snake Proof)
6. Equal
7. Scrub
8. Sleepy Freestyle
9. Chicken
10. Mi No Sabe
11. 1999
12. Murda She Wrote
13. Low Key (Bonus)
14. Tip Toe (Bonus) [feat. Sheff G]

Sleepy Hallow Winners Circle (BCG) debut album brooklyn drill new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Sleepy Hallow Wakes The World Up On Debut Album "Still Sleep?"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject