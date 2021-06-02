Sleepy Hallow Wakes The World Up On Debut Album "Still Sleep?"

East Flatbush, Brooklyn native Sleepy Hallow has officially arrived with his debut album Still Sleep? Waking up the world with his booming bass and undeniable skill, the rising star makes a strong statement on his studio debut. The Winners Circle representative swaps his lowkey persona for hard-hitting lyrics, going mostly featureless over Great John production.

The only guest appearance on Still Sleep? comes by way of Winners Circle co-owner Sheff G, who has grown alongside Sleepy to become two of the strongest presences in New York.

If you're looking to get more tuned into Brooklyn's rap scene, or you're already accustomed to Sleepy Hallow's chilled-out vibe, then you're in for a pleasant surprise on the first listen of his debut album. Check it out below.

Tracklist:

1. Basketball Dreams (Intro)

2. 2 Sauce

3. 4or Daze

4. 2055

5. Make You (Snake Proof)

6. Equal

7. Scrub

8. Sleepy Freestyle

9. Chicken

10. Mi No Sabe

11. 1999

12. Murda She Wrote

13. Low Key (Bonus)

14. Tip Toe (Bonus) [feat. Sheff G]