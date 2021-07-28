Sleepy Hallow Spices Up "2055" With Coi Leray

Coi Leray has been in her bag all year and she's not going to stop just because of some trolls hating on her. Essentially becoming hip-hop's favorite punching bag over the last few months, Coi has been on a superstar run, being named as a XXL Freshman and shining on her hit singles "No More Parties" and "Big Purr." She's been lending her voice to all of the hottest records in rap and she's continuing her stretch with yet another display on Sleepy Hallow's recent standout "2055."

The song has been making a lot of noise as of late, prompting Coi Leray to jump in the studio and deliver a quick verse for the remix. The new version has officially hit streaming services and, despite fans initially being unsure of her addition to the song, people aren't unpleased with what she brought to the table.

Listen to the new version of "2055" by Sleepy Hallow and Coi Leray below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Tell the haters get off me, come get your n***a, he on me

Eat it up like ravioli

Riding the dick like it's stolen, heart so cold it's frozen

I ain't giving my heart to no one

But I know my n***as, they got me

See my cousin in the casket, yeah they shot him

Watch how them bitches mad 'cause they not me

But I know my n***as, they got me