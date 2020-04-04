Sleepy Hallow Returns With "Deep End Freestyle"

The Brooklyn drill sound has been taking over the globe. Though artists like the late Pop Smoke and Fivio Foreign have really made strides in the mainstream, there are still of other artists buzzing regionally with a promising future ahead. Sleepy Hallow has been on the rise alongside Sheff G over the past few years with their debut projects finally arriving towards late 2019. Though the coronavirus pandemic have likely put their 2020 plans on pause, for the time being, they're still releasing new music for their fans.

This week, he returned with his latest single, "Deep End Freestyle" which dropped alongside Sheff G's "MOODY." The rapper tackles a drill infused banger equipped with a chopped up soul vocal sample that Sleepy Hallow glides over.

Peep the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Bro keep a strap son like a d*ke

He be shootin', he don't like to fight

I can get you wrapped up like a gift

Smoked up like a spliff