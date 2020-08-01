mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sleepy Hallow Moves Like The President On "The Black House"

Aron A.
August 01, 2020 10:27
The Black House
Sleepy Hallow

With appearances from Sheff G and Jay Gwuapo, Sleepy Hallow drops off a short project with "The Black House."


Sleepy Hallow is still on his presidential shit. As the sound of Brooklyn drill continues to infiltrate popular music, Sleepy Hallow and Sheff G have been making serious noise with a prolific output in the past year. Sleepy Hallow is only a few months removed from the release of his project, Sleepy Hallow Presents Sleepy For President but he keeps the thematic statement alive with a short EP titled, The Black House. Laced up with five tracks, the EP includes "Don't Panic 2" ft. Sheff G who also appears on "Somebody." Aside from that, Jay Gwuapo is the only other feature, appearing on "Different." 

It's a short effort but it's a strong one. Check Out Sleepy Hallow's new EP, The Black House below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

