Sleepy Hallow Moves Like The President On "The Black House"

Sleepy Hallow is still on his presidential shit. As the sound of Brooklyn drill continues to infiltrate popular music, Sleepy Hallow and Sheff G have been making serious noise with a prolific output in the past year. Sleepy Hallow is only a few months removed from the release of his project, Sleepy Hallow Presents Sleepy For President but he keeps the thematic statement alive with a short EP titled, The Black House. Laced up with five tracks, the EP includes "Don't Panic 2" ft. Sheff G who also appears on "Somebody." Aside from that, Jay Gwuapo is the only other feature, appearing on "Different."

It's a short effort but it's a strong one. Check Out Sleepy Hallow's new EP, The Black House below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.