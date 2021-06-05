Sleepy Hallow Keeps The Summer Hot On "Murda She Wrote"

The sounds of Brooklyn drill have traveled across America, and the world, for that matter. Plenty of artists deserve credit for bringing the sound to the masses, and an artist like Sleepy Hallow is helping carry it forward. On Friday, the rising Brooklyn artist delivered his debut album, Still Sleepy? which offers an all-encompassing glimpse into his talents. The gravelly, hard-hitting drill bars are alive and well but when he leans closer to the R&B influences, he strikes gold.

Such is the case on track 12, "Murda She Wrote." Gentle guitar strings strum with heavenly vocals carrying through the song as Sleepy Hallow offers an honest glimpse into the trauma he's experienced. "It's like I never get no peace/ This anxiety makes it hard for me to speak," he raps on the record.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

This anxiety make it hard for me to sleep

Fightin' demons, you know, I barely even sleep

Your dogs pussy, they ain't barkin' up no trees

Nobody understand so I just talk to me