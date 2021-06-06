Sleepy Hallow Keeps One Eye Open On "Make You (Snake Proof)"

Sleepy Hallow arrived at the emergence of Brooklyn drill alongside Sheff G. Since then, the two have continued to carve out their own lane while keeping a firm grip on New York's drill scene. While Sheff was the first to break through, and has since released several solid bodies of work, fans have been anticipating Sleepy Hallow's major debut. On Friday, he finally unveiled Still Sleep? which finds Sleepy delivering his most polished body of work to date.

With 14 tracks in total, including two bonus singles, Sleepy Hallow delivers honest lyricism through his baritone sing-rap delivery. On "Make You (Snake Proof)," Sleepy Hallow reflects on trust and friendship over upbeat production with a touch of Latin influence. Though it is a catchy record, Sleepy Hallow's lyrics reflect a more harrowing reality.

Quotable Lyrics

I be feelin' lonely in the crowd

If you hold me up, you better hold that shit down

Sometimes I cry, no one's around

But laugh and joke when guns around