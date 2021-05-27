mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sleepy Hallow Delivers "Chicken/Mi No Sabe"

Aron A.
May 26, 2021 20:09
1 View
Chicken/Mi No Sabe
Sleepy Hallow

Sleepy Hallow gets ready for the release of his debut album.


The Brooklyn drill scene is still as vibrant as ever, and it's due in part to the success of The Winner's Circle. Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow have been carving their own lane. Sheff G has already delivered a few projects in the two years since inking a deal with RCA and now, it's Sleepy Hallow's time to shine. The buzzing artist is revving up for the release of his debut album, Still Sleep? due out next week and ahead of its release, he returned with two new singles, "Chicken" and "Mi No Sabe" which also arrived with an accompanying visual. The latest records prove just how much Sleepy Hallow thrives on the most unconventional samples.

Quotable Lyrics
Ain't no contemplating, get to clickin'
You know that I'm picky, don't know who I'm pickin'
(Sleepy, why you outside of this club?)
'Cause they said that we can't get the grip in

Sleepy Hallow
