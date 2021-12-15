When reports regarding the events at Astroworld were first shared, there were unsubstantiated reports that audience members were falling ill after being secretly punctured with needles. That would later be debunked by authorities as the investigation moved forward, but still, a new fear unlocked for concertgoers who are often standing shoulder to shoulder in crowds.

Now, it is being reported that such a case indeed occurred at a Sleepy Hallow show in New York over the weekend.



Johnny Nunez / Contributor / Getty Images

According to a report by ABC 7 News New York, two people attending the Sleepy Hallow show at the Irving Plaza on Sunday (December 12) were reportedly "punctured in the buttocks." It is unclear what injuries they may have sustained or if they were injected with anything, but the report does mention that their wounds were made "possibly with a needle."

The victims were reportedly "a 17-year-old male and a 21-year-old woman" who were treated at a local hospital. Authorities believe that the perpetrator is a woman, however, they did not give any descriptors as to what the suspect may look like. Sleepy Hallow's following show was shut down, causing the rapper to voice his frustrations with the Irving Plaza.

“My show in NY was canceled," he said. "Security was on some hoe sh*t. They wasn’t even tryna let me in at one point. Apologies 2 all my fans who came out.. A refund is a must and I’m working [on] a free show for y’all rn."

