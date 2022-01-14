Sledgren, Wiz Khalifa & Larry June Come Together On "Chill With Me"

Not much longer than a month after surprising fans with a 14-track project in collaboration with Cardo Got Wings, Wiz Khalifa and Sledgren have returned with a new single called "Chill With Me."

The two-minute and 46-second long drop-off sees the two stars also link up with San Francisco-born rapper Larry June, whose voice blends beautifully with Wiz's as they take on the beat together.

While promoting the new release on Instagram, Sledgren wrote "my first single off my compilation @empire @taylorgang @glitchrealm." The super vibey song also received a visual, which sees the friends get together at a small function to sip on some drinks as they get their verses off for the camera.

Although Wiz is only featured on "Chill With Me," his verse has been earning plenty of praise. "Wiz is melting everybody's heart with his comeback," one person wrote under the YouTube music video upload. "Wiz bringing that feeling back," another added. "Been a fan since a kid. Larry always snapping on shit.. A necessary link up."

Listen to Sledgren's latest joint single below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

In my whip, $100,000 cars behind us

Secret location, if we don't send it, they don't find us

Weed is the greatest, the girls treat me like your highness

Havin' the time of her life, she say this night's priceless