Slayter & Jay Critch Are Back With New Collab "Outside"

Alexander Cole
October 25, 2020 15:32
Image via Slayter
Slayter is about to release his "World Got Me F**ked Up Reloaded" mixtape soon.


Slayter has been releasing a ton of new music as of late, including his World Got Me F**ked Up, Vol. 1 from the summertime. Now, he is back with a Reloaded version of World Got Me F**ked Up which is slated to arrive on November 6th. To promote this project, Slayter has been releasing new singles, and now, he is back with some new heat featuring Jay Critch called "Outside."

These two have collaborated before and it's clear that they have some chemistry. With this song, we see both artists delivering braggadocios lyrics as Slayter has a lowkey flow, while Jay Critch gives us his signature melodies. 

Overall, it's a solid track and you can stream it, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Diamonds they glow they shine in the dark
Fucking on twins I can't tell them apart
I seen an opp on the block while I'm parked
I get offended and tell that bitch start
Hopped in the Benz push a button reverse

