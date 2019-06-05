Justin "Kid Cali" Lishey was scheduled to perform at the "Millions of Models Mansion Pool Party" in Granada Hills, California on August 20, 2016. The mansion was rented for the highly-publicized event, but the turn up ended in gunfire and 30-year-old Kid Cali lost his life. Two other men—Timothy Ellerson and Matthew Lofton—were also shot but survived their injuries. One month later, 19-year-old Kenny Birdine stood in a courtroom and told a judge that he wasn't responsible for the rapper's death.

Prosecutors alleged that Birdine attended the party with the intent of killing Kid Cali and stated that the “offense was committed for the benefit of, at the direction of, and in association with a criminal street gang with the specific intent to promote, further and assist in criminal conduct by gang members.” At the time of his death, Kid Cali's daughter, Niya Lishey, was just a toddler, but there was a wrongful death lawsuit filed on her behalf against the owner of the Granada Hills home.

According to The Blast, a settlement has been reached and the owner will pay $105K to Niya. The payments will reportedly be covered by the homeowner's policy. The document also states: "Petitioner fully understands that if the compromise proposed in this petition is approved by the court and is consummated, the claimant will be forever barred from seeking any further recovery of compensation from the settling defendants named below even though the claimant’s injuries may in the future appear to be more serious than they are thought to be.” Basically, no other requests or lawsuits seeking money can be sought in the future.

In October 2018, Birdine was found guilty of first-degree murder.