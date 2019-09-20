Skyzoo & Pete Rock Join Forces On New Song "Truck Jewels"

Skyzoo & Pete Rock are getting ready for the release of their new joint project, Retropolitan which is due out tonight. Over the past few weeks, they've been rolling out the project to build anticipation. Skyzoo, a top tier lyricist, and Pete Rock, a revolutionary producer, already sounds promising but it was further confirmed after "It's All Good" as well as the Griselda and Elzhi assisted "Eastern Conference "All-Stars." Now, they drop off a brand new cut off of the project titled, "Truck Jewels."

"When I heard the beat that became ‘Truck Jewels’, it reminded me of a 70’s blaxploitation film. A scene out of one of the classics from that era of black culture” Skyzoo said. "Conceptually, it’s a song where the beat tells you to just go off, but as always I snuck in some jewels all throughout the verses. Hence the title. Definitely one of my favorites on the album.”

Quotable Lyrics

Dissertated the corners they planted a Ki's on

The key being there's more than just what they lead on

In a pair of sneakers that Tinker had drew the street on

