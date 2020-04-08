Skyzoo & Dumbo Station Link Up On "Good Enough Reasons"

Revered MC Skyzoo is fresh off of working with Pete Rock on their joint project, Retropolitan. Over classic sample-based East Coast production, Skyzoo delivered a body of work that emphasized everything hip-hop and New York. Now, Skyzoo is readying a brand new EP with jazz group Dumbo Station that he's announced with his new single, "Good Enough Reasons. Like how Retropolitan served as a love letter to NYC, their forthcoming project, The Bluest Note is meant to honor a Skyzoo's love for jazz music and the influence it's had on him.

Collaborating with Dumbo Station during a trip to Italy, the rapper revealed that he was able to work closely with them to bring his vision to life.

"Collaborating with Italy’s renowned jazz band Dumbo Station was an absolute honor. From writing musical arrangements with them and having them bring them to life in the studio in Rome, Italy; it was a perfect union and execution of what I foresaw when I began to sketch out the project," he told Complex.

Quotable Lyrics

Said we won't be much from the homes we from

While I'm on the steps like, that's news to me

And everything I prove to be

Was based on the rules that the stoop believe

So believe in the most of the dope

Like you listenin' to Mac in the movies with the sound all off



