Skyzoo & Dumbo Station Link Up For "The Bluest Note" EP

Skyzoo is widely regarded as one of the most skilled MCs in this day and age but his creativity isn't exclusive to his pen. Over the last few weeks, Skyzoo's been building the hype for his latest project with jazz band Dumbo Station, The Bluest Note. With over six tracks in total, Skyzoo's penchant for bars meets the free-flowing instrumentation of jazz for an incredible EP.

"Collaborating with Italy’s renowned jazz band Dumbo Station was an absolute honor," Skyzoo said in a press release. "From writing musical arrangements with them and having them bring them to life in the studio in Rome, Italy; it was a perfect union and execution of what I foresaw when I began to sketch out the project.”

Check out the project below.