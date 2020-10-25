mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Skylar Grey & B.o.B Team Up On Haunting Track "The Devil Made Me Do It"

Alexander Cole
October 25, 2020 10:22
Image via Skylar Grey

Skylar Grey & B.o.B put their talents on full display in "The Devil Made Me Do It."


Skylar Grey is a singer who has worked with some of the biggest names in hip-hop and she continues to showcase her talents as a solo artist. Grey has come through with some dope tracks throughout 2020 and now, she is back with a brand new track with B.o.B called "The Devil Made Me Do It."

With this track, Grey brings out some haunting vibes as her voice is more lowkey and menacing. The cadence is that of someone who has been doing some form of an evil deed and the lyrics most definitely reflect that. B.o.B offers up a solid verse as well, turning this into a well-rounded track that fans of both artists will enjoy.

Quotable Lyrics:

Washing down the pain with a benzo
Tryna fit a body in my Enzo
The devil made me do it
When the pieces of my broken heart are sharper than a shard of glass
Nothing I can do to save you, sorry but it's all out of my hands

 

