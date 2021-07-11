mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Skrizzy & Renni Rucci Make A "Troublesome" Pair

Kevin Quinitchett
July 11, 2021 12:03
Troublesome
Skrizzy Feat. Renni Rucci
Produced by Fantom

Skrizzy recruits Renni Rucci to turn things up on "Troublesome."


Skrizzy gets to the guap and spends it just as quickly on his new track "Troublesome." He flexes how deep his pockets run as he spits, "Do it for the Gram, I know you got it/ Cleaning all these bands through another song." Renni Rucci slides through with the assist on the second verse to show that she and Skrizzy make a dynamic duo. 

Skrizzy has been doing his thing for the last couple of years. His previous releases "Undercover Hoe" and "Sick and Tired" have racked up a notable amount of views since they dropped. 

Renni Rucci is not lacking either. Not only is she featured on the tenth season of Love and Hip Hop:Atlanta, Rucci stays on the rap radar quite frequently. Her singles "Bag Talk," "Can't Be," and "Hands On Ya Knees" prove that the young rapper is showing no signs of slowing down. 

Check out the new video to "Troublesome" here. 

Quotable Lyrics:
Hot damn girl, when ya get so troublesome?
Like ooh hot damn girl, why ya acting troublesome?
Whole lotta ass watch her bounce it like a 64
She gon shake some ass if I ask that girl to get low

