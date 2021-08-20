Skrillex, Justin Bieber, & Don Toliver Unite On "Don't Go"

This isn't the first time we've heard Sonny Moore, also known as Skrillex, unite with Justin Bieber in the booth, but in this round, Cactus Jack's Don Toliver adds his voice to the mix. Skrillex and Bieber came together years ago on their Diplo-assisted "Where Are Ü Now," and on Friday (August 20), the EDM superstar DJ, the mega-Popstar, and the hitmaking rapper joined forces on their moody single, "Don't Go."

The track arrives on the heels of the news regarding the lineup of the Justin Bieber & Friends three-day event at the Wynn in LAs Vegas. The phase one lineup will include a headlining performance by Justin at the acclaimed XS Nightclub, along with performances by the hit-making French DJ and producer David Guetta, rapper and songwriter The Kid LAROI, beloved vocalist Kehlani, Bieber's good friend Jaden Smith, dance music heavyweight TroyBoi, and musical prodigy Eddie Benjamin.

Stream "Don't Go" and let us know what you think about this trio's collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

I woke up in the city, I ain't seen your face

Almost lost my mind, medication (Woah)

Five stars for participation (Yeah)

It's a COVID operation (Woo)

Hope you hear this where your stationed (Stationed)

I lost my Bonnie, by that time you already banged it (Banged)

She armed and dangerous, that long hair got me tangled up (Yeah)