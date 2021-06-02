Skooly Shares His New Single "Low Key"

From his days with Rich Kidz to signing to 2 Chainz's T.R.U. imprint, Skooly's career has undoubtedly played a role in shaping the sound of Atlanta today. Though it might not be as widely recognized as it should be, Skooly's unique mesh of bars and melodies leans closer to the R&B side while maintaining the grittiness of trap music. Each project and single showcases this marriage well.

The rapper returned with a brand new single this week titled, "Low Key." Skooly gets romantic on this record as he flexes his vocal chops over spacey production. The ATL rapper reflects on spoiling his lady and honeymoon-phase romance which only makes Ray J/Kim K. album artwork that much more hilarious.

Peep the latest offering from Skooly below.

Quotable Lyrics

First of all, wanna get in your body

Personal, trying to live in your skin

I got the church involved, trying to get rid of my sins

Back of the 'Bach with the curtain call, trying to get rid of your pain