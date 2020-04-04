Skooly Drops Off His Latest Single, "I'm Really Him"

Skooly started off the new month right with a fresh drop, this time in the form of a solo single titled, "I'm Really Him." After delivering some fire collabos in 2020 like "Virgil Discount" with his T.R.U. bossman, 2 Chainz, as well as a remix of his and NoCap's "How I Feel" with Quando Rondo, Skooly is standing on his own on this new single. Skooly spits over a beat accentuated by some glittery chime effects, contrasting nicely with his rough-around-the-edges delivery. The T.R.U. artist makes his feelings about the current President of the United States abundantly clear on "I'm Really Him," at one point just straight up chanting, "F*ck Donald Trump, f*ck Donald Trump." He proceeds to invite his listeners to "come help me say that sh*t." Preach it, Skooly.

He elevated the track with some accompanying visuals, which sees him getting followed by a mysterious woman late at night. The shaky, red-tinted video cuts to shots of various jarring images, like a rose that eventually catches on fire. At one point, Skooly can be rocking a Golden Girls jacket, with floating heads of each of the four women stitched onto it. Check out "I'm Really Him" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Election won

I don't do this for fun

I don’t play that sh*t

F*ck Donald Trump

F*ck Donald Trump

Come help me say that sh*t