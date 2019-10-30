Skooly & NoCap Join Forces On "How I Feel"

Skooly has been putting in work for years. However, it feels like it's been a hot minute since we've received a proper single from him. The last single we received from him was "Proud Of You" but hedid release a new song called "Gifted" a few weeks ago. Now, he's back with new heat as he's teamed up with NoCap for his latest single. The two join forces on "How I Feel" which finds them perfectly blending together trap with pop. The two have incredible chemistry on wax together and their melodies come together perfectly.

NoCap has been making a name for himself over the past few months, collaborating with Rich The Kid, Mozzy, Lil Durk, Youngboy Never Broke Again and more. Keep your eyes peeled for more new music from him.

Quotable Lyrics

Bougie n***a, I was so broke, they ain't no about me

Bougie n***a, now I got money, I barely speak

Hoodest n***a, ice on like he gon' ski

