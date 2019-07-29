Skizzy Mars Shares Full-Length "Free Skizzy Mars" Project

This past week, Skizzy Mars arrived with a new full-length offering in the form of his Free Skizzy Mars project, the 13-track sophomore album that brings in talents from the likes of Yoshi Flowers and Trevor Daniel for the assist.

The new project also comes attached to a United States tour run in support of the effort, which includes the previously-released "Calabasas" track.

Catch the official tour dates below and peep the full project after the jump.