Skizzy Mars Shares Full-Length "Free Skizzy Mars" Project

This past week, Skizzy Mars arrived with a new full-length offering in the form of his Free Skizzy Mars project, the 13-track sophomore album that brings in talents from the likes of Yoshi Flowers and Trevor Daniel for the assist.
The new project also comes attached to a United States tour run in support of the effort, which includes the previously-released "Calabasas" track.
Catch the official tour dates below and peep the full project after the jump.
Skizzy Mars 2019 U.S. fall tour dates
Oct. 12 - New York, NY - Webster Hall (Tickets)
Oct. 14 - Detroit, MI -El Club
Oct. 15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache at the Intersection
Oct. 16 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall
Oct. 17 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
Oct. 18 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
Oct. 19 - St Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
Oct. 22 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall
Oct. 23 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock Room, House of Blues
Oct. 24 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room
Oct. 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
Oct. 29 - San Diego, CA - Music Box
Oct. 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre (Tickets)
Oct. 31 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
Nov. 1 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's (Tickets)
Nov. 2 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall
Nov. 3 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
Nov. 5 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
Nov. 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand
Nov. 8 - Denver, CO - Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Nov. 9 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
Nov. 11 - Chicago, IL - Metro
Nov. 12 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner
Nov. 14 - Boston, MA - Royale (Tickets)
Nov. 16 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
Nov. 17 - Washington, DC - U Street Music Hall
Nov. 19 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
Nov. 20 - Nashville, TN - Exit In
Nov. 21 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues