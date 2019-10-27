Skizzy Mars & Marc E. Bassy Connect on "Leave Me"

Skizzy Mars has linked up with Marc E. Bassy to deliver on his newest "Leave Me" track. The new selection finds the two hyphenates candidly training the heartbreak that came from a commonly-experienced heartbreak.

Currently, Skiz is on a headlining run across North America as he continues to support his Free Skizzy Mars album, which arrived earlier in the summer. Next up, he'll be taking his music to Phoenix Sunday night before running through October and November to conclude in New Orleans on November 21st. Get into the new track after the jump.

The Free Skizzy Mars Tour

Oct. 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

Oct. 29 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

Oct. 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre (Tickets)

Oct. 31 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

Nov. 1 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's (Tickets)

Nov. 2 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall

Nov. 3 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

Nov. 5 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

Nov. 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand

Nov. 8 - Denver, CO - Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Nov. 9 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

Nov. 11 - Chicago, IL - Metro

Nov. 12 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner

Nov. 14 - Boston, MA - Royale (Tickets)

Nov. 16 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

Nov. 17 - Washington, DC - U Street Music Hall

Nov. 19 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

Nov. 20 - Nashville, TN - Exit In

Nov. 21 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

Quotable Lyrics

Think I lost my mind when I first met you

After what we did it’s hard to forget you

Fallen for you way too easy

How’d you turn around leave me?