Skizzy Mars & Marc E. Bassy Connect on "Leave Me"

Skizzy Mars has linked up with Marc E. Bassy to deliver on his newest "Leave Me" track. The new selection finds the two hyphenates candidly training the heartbreak that came from a commonly-experienced heartbreak.
Currently, Skiz is on a headlining run across North America as he continues to support his Free Skizzy Mars album, which arrived earlier in the summer. Next up, he'll be taking his music to Phoenix Sunday night before running through October and November to conclude in New Orleans on November 21st. Get into the new track after the jump.
The Free Skizzy Mars Tour
Oct. 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
Oct. 29 - San Diego, CA - Music Box
Oct. 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre (Tickets)
Oct. 31 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
Nov. 1 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's (Tickets)
Nov. 2 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall
Nov. 3 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
Nov. 5 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
Nov. 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand
Nov. 8 - Denver, CO - Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Nov. 9 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
Nov. 11 - Chicago, IL - Metro
Nov. 12 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner
Nov. 14 - Boston, MA - Royale (Tickets)
Nov. 16 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
Nov. 17 - Washington, DC - U Street Music Hall
Nov. 19 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
Nov. 20 - Nashville, TN - Exit In
Nov. 21 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
Quotable Lyrics
Think I lost my mind when I first met you
After what we did it’s hard to forget you
Fallen for you way too easy
How’d you turn around leave me?