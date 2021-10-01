OG Skittles fans will soon be able to bask in the nostalgia of their favorite flavor again.

After an eight-year hiatus, the Lime Skittles flavor is making a comeback, replacing the current green Skittle, which is a Green Apple flavor. Fans of the brand are already salivating at the thought.

Lime is one of Skittles’ foundational flavors. It debuted in 1979 as a part of Skittles’ original “Five Fruity Flavors” and was later replaced with Green Apple in 2013. Skittles lifers and long-time fans of the brand have felt the flavor's absence apparently, and they were ecstatic to hear that Lime is once again part of the Skittles product-line.

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Mars Wrigley, Skittles’ parent company, broke the news Monday, announcing that its lime-flavored candies are “returning to the rainbow permanently” in what they're calling ‘Skittles original’ packaging. Fans of the flavor will have their cravings satisfied shortly, with the Original packs scheduled to appear in stores this October. As for fans that identify with the sour end of the Skittles spectrum, the Lime flavor will also appear in Skittles Sour Packs.

In the eight long years since Green Apple replaced the original Lime flavor, many fans have suggested that their experience hasn’t been the same. Skittles purists have taken to Twitter to voice their excitement about the long-awaited comeback.

What fans didn’t know is that in the eight years since Skittles discontinued the flavor, the brand kept a close eye on fan engagement and discussions surrounding it.

Mars Wrigley senior brand manager Fernando Rodrigues told TODAY Food in a recent interview, “There have been over 130,000 mentions from fans on social media talking about Lime with it being the most frequent topic brought up by fans over the last eight years. Skittles has received new mentions of it every day since the flavor left with people begging for it to come back.”

Are you pleased with the upcoming change to the Skittles flavor line-up? Let us know if you're a Green Apple advocate or a Lime loyalist.

[via]