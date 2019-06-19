Skippa Da Flippa Secures The Bag On "Bandz"

It looks like Skippa Da Flippa's Havin 2 is coming soon. The rapper initially teased the release of the project earlier this year and set a May 25th release but that came and went with no sign of the project. He released a few singles prior to that including a remix to "Nice & Slow," as well as his "Frodoe Freestyle." Now, he comes through with another new single titled, "Bandz."

The latest record from Skippa Da Flippa might make you do some fiscally irresponsible decisions in the strip club if it comes on. With production from June James who serves up a flute-laden beat, Skippa Da Flippa lets off a rapid flow while comparing himself to the film The Roots and dubbing himself Atlanta's Uncle Luke.

Peep his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Damn, damn, damn, I'm in L.A. like a Ram

I bet your high point gon' jam

My FN go blam, blam, blam

I got cheese on me like a hot pocket

She throw it back to me, pop, lock and drop it