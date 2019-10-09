mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Skippa Da Flippa Revisits Classic Drake On "PoundCake Freestyle"

Aron A.
October 09, 2019 18:38
PoundCake Freestyle
Skippa Da Flippa

Skippa Da Flippa is back.


Skippa Da Flippa is roughly a month removed from his latest single, "Move" ft Young Thug but he's back with more heat. The rapper dropped off a brand new freestyle over a classic Drake and Jay-Z collaboration from Nothing Was The Same. It strays from his typical trap sound but what it doesn't have in thumping 808s, he makes up for with gritty bars about the trap and the streets. "PoundCake Freestyle" is a solid little offering from Flippa until he decides to swing in with some brand new music. This year, he's dropped off a few tracks such as "Stick To The Code," "Bandz," and "Frodoe Havin' Freestyle."

Keep your eyes peeled for new music from Skippa Da Flippa and check out his "PoundCake Freestyle" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Twin coupes, get loose, I'm on juice
I remember days all I had was two pegs and a mongoose
The rest of the soldiers that I recruit
And give 'em a boost,
Heard a bitch with no business should double back and come in twos

