Skippa Da Flippa Returns With 13-Track Project "Forever Havin"

Skippa Da Flippa has been a mainstay in the industry since the early to mid-2010s. Coming out of Florida, Skippa Da Flippa made a name for himself as he was featured on a few Migos tracks, all while offering up a fantastic verse on the song "Minnesota" by Lil Yachty. Since that time, Skippa Da Flippa has continued to make music, and recently, he dropped off a 13-track new album called Forever Havin.

Throughout the runtime, Skippa Da Flippa offers up some dope tracks that feature his usual brand of energetic raps with clever bars. There isn't a single feature to be found here, although the artist is more than enough on his own project. Overall, it is a solid addition to his discography.

Tracklist:

1. Everybody Knows

2. TMMOM

3. Bally

4. Sumelse

5. Get Money

6. Lean On Me

7. Bad

8. Politics

9. VVS

10. Drip Drop

11. OMO

12. Got It All

13. Times Changed