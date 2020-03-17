Skippa Da Flippa Drops "Skippa Havin 2" Ft. Young Thug, Gunna & More

It was only a few weeks ago when Skippa Da Flippa announced that he'd be releasing the long-awaited Skippa Havin 2 but there was a bit of a wait left. The rapper's had fans waiting a hot minute for the project to drop. Even then, there was a little bit of a wait left. He released his new project, Just In Time to hold fans over for a few more weeks.

Today, $H2 arrived in its entirety. Skippa's latest project consists of fifteen tracks with appearances from some of the hottest names in the South right now. Lil Gotit and Young Thug join Skippa on "Hitman" while Gunna, Soulja Boy, Blac Youngsta, and Trouble make their presence heard throughout the tracklist.

Peep the project below