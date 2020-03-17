mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Skippa Da Flippa Drops "Skippa Havin 2" Ft. Young Thug, Gunna & More

Aron A.
March 17, 2020 15:11
112 Views
10
0
CoverCover
CoverCover

$H2
Skippa Da Flippa

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Skippa Da Flippa is back with the long-awaited, "Skippa Havin' 2."


It was only a few weeks ago when Skippa Da Flippa announced that he'd be releasing the long-awaited Skippa Havin 2 but there was a bit of a wait left. The rapper's had fans waiting a hot minute for the project to drop. Even then, there was a little bit of a wait left. He released his new project, Just In Time to hold fans over for a few more weeks.

Today, $H2 arrived in its entirety. Skippa's latest project consists of fifteen tracks with appearances from some of the hottest names in the South right now. Lil Gotit and Young Thug join Skippa on "Hitman" while Gunna, Soulja Boy, Blac Youngsta, and Trouble make their presence heard throughout the tracklist.

Peep the project below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section. 

Skippa Da Flippa Young Thug Gunna Soulja Boy Blac Youngsta trouble
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Skippa Da Flippa Drops "Skippa Havin 2" Ft. Young Thug, Gunna & More
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject