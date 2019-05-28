Skippa Da Flippa Drops Off "Frodoe Havin Freestyle"

Skippa Da Flippa hasn't slowed down at all in the past few months despite having a few roadblocks in his career. The rapper released his project Up To Something last year after expressing his dislike towards Quality Control -- a label he claimed locked him into a 360 deal -- just a few months before. However, even his issues with his former label, he blessed fans with the project and continued to drop new music. Now, he's back with his latest drop, "Frodoe Havin Freestyle."

Skippa Da Flippa is back with another new track after releasing his remix of Ball Greezy's "Nice & Slow" in March. The new freestyle finds him hopping over Frodoe production while delivering braggadocious bars.

Skippa da Flippa announced his new project, Havin 2 in April and set a May 25th release date. Unfortunately, the day came and went without a new project from Flippa but we're hoping its coming soon.

Quotable Lyrics

You fuck n***as too pussy, you plot

I'm in the Bentley, countin' me a knot

Ask lil' bitch, she gon' suck it or not

She was on go but I rather not