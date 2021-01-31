mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Skippa Da Flippa & Sada Baby Offer Villainous Energy On "Ice On"

Alexander Cole
January 31, 2021 16:11
Image via Skippa Da Flippa

Skippa Da Flippa and Sada Baby's "Ice On" is an undeniable banger.


Florida rapper Skippa Da Flippa has been a mainstay in the game over the last few years as he has delivered energetic verses on some prominent songs from the latter half of the 2010s. The artist is still dropping new tracks and over the past week, he delivered some heat for his fans in the form of a collaboration with Detroit's own Sada Baby.

Both of these artists are known for villainous energy that offers up some sinister delivery. With this Drum God produced track called "Ice On," that's exactly what these two offer as we get some high-flying flows and braggadocios lyrics that are aimed at each artists' opposition. If you're a fan of either of these two, this is a must-listen and it can be streamed below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I ain't sleep so I guess I ain't do enough
Lame n**** yo bitch ain't cute enough
Rather kiss my drank in the booty club

