Skip Marley Drops Off Debut EP "Higher Place"

Over the past few years, Skip Marley has truly made a concerted effort to keep his family name alive and well. The Jamaican artist has been building up the anticipation for his debut project all year long. With tracks like "Make Me Feel" ft. Ari Lennox and the subsequent remix featuring Rick Ross, he came through with Higher Place this week. The EP is seven tracks in length with appearances from Rozay, Ari Lennox, H.E.R., Bob Marley & The Wailers, as well as Damian Marley.

“It is a joy and a blessing for me to share this music with the world. When we say ‘Higher Place,’ we mean good vibrations,” Skip said in a statement. “Positivity. Conscious influence of the heart and the mind and the soul. Music with a message is the music we love.”