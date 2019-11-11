Skip Marley & H.E.R. Create Magic On "Slow Down"

While Bob Marley cannot be replicated, his offspring have done an impeccable job of carrying the reggae legend's legacy on their backs and grandson Skip Marley is no exception to the fact. His latest submission of evidence arrives in his newest "Slow Down" track as he connects with songstress H.E.R. for a smooth duet that personifies the intangible feeling of fresh love.

Speaking with VIBE, the 23-year-old unveiled that a new clip for the track will soon follow as will his pending debut album.

"It's really trial and error with music," he tells the publication of the process in creating his album. "It's picking and choosing while fine-tuning the ones you really love. You'll know when it's right. There's no other way than right. You can't go left."

Quotable Lyrics

I wanna see you tomorrow

Not just the thrill of today

Don't let our love just be borrowed, no

This is the choice that we take