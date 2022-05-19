If you watch Skip Bayless on a daily basis, then you know he has a bias against the likes of LeBron James. For years, Skip has always had something against LeBron, and that is not going to change anytime soon. While Skip acknowledges that LeBron is a good person, he refuses to admit that LeBron is also one of the best players to ever step on a basketball court.

Today, Skip decided to involve his wife in all of this. Yes, that's right, Skip had his wife Ernestine on his podcast today, and during the episode, he asked her what she thought of LeBron. As you will see down below, Ernestine was very honest, much to Skip's chagrin.

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

"I like LeBron, I'm sorry," Ernestine said. "I'm going to admit it. I do like LeBron James. I think he's done wonderful things for being a role model. He seems to be a nice guy. He's really calm and he's really nice. He tries. I don't have a hatred for him. He's built schools and he's done all of these wonderful things." She also went on to detail the time she saw LeBron in public but didn't say hi because she figured he wouldn't be happy about who she's married to.

Ernestine has proven to be good TV for Skip in the past, and today, that proved to be true yet again. Bringing his wife into the LeBron James debate is going to cause quite the commotion on social media, and once again, the troll strikes again.