Skip Bayless is known for being one of the biggest LeBron James haters known to mankind. It is actually quite impressive just how much Skip hates on the Lakers superstar, as he is always finding new ways to disparage him. Sometimes, LeBron gives Skip plenty of fodder, and when Undisputed comes on, fans are well aware of the fact that Skip is about to come through with some elite slander that is going to ruffle some feathers.

Recently, LeBron's Lakers lost to the Los Angeles Clippers off a final-seconds shot from Reggie Jackson. LeBron was unable to play the game, and he ultimately watched from the sidelines. After the game, LeBron actually congratulated Jackson on the shot, which rubbed Skip the wrong way. In fact, he ended up using Kobe Bryant as a vessel to slander James.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media

"I'm not sure Laker Nation ever completely embraced LeBron, even after the Bubble Championship. He ain't Kobe," Skip said. "Kobe Bryant would never have tweeted congratulations to any Clippers player following a Lakers loss."

Stephen A. Smith did something similar with Kobe's name last week, and many were upset about it. Having said that, Skip can expect some backlash for these latest comments. After all, Kobe is someone that is beloved in the basketball world.