Skip Bayless is one of the biggest haters in the media. When it comes to the NBA, he has quite a few targets, with some of his biggest being LeBron James and Steph Curry. Curry has been a recent target of Bayless, especially since he just won his fourth NBA title. Many are calling Curry a top 10 player of all-time, however, Bayless believes that simply isn't true.

Bayless believes his argument was strengthened recently as Curry made some interesting comments about Kevin Durant. Basically, Curry claimed that he would have loved to play with Kevin Durant again and that he would have encouraged a KD trade back to the Warriors.

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

As you will see in the clip below, Bayless believes this actually disqualifies Curry from any sort of GOAT or top 10 discussions, as it shows that he doesn't want to win on his own.

"Steph has disqualified himself yet again from the Top 10 by saying he would love to have KD back and pushed for the Warriors to reacquire him," Skip said. "How, as a Top 10 player after breaking through and winning your first Finals MVP, say: 'Hell yeah, I want him back?'"

Bayless is always stretching for arguments, and this is an example of that. Curry has yet to acknowledge him, and it is unlikely that he ever will.