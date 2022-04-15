Russell Westbrook had a truly awful season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and no one would ever deny that. Westbrook was supposed to help bring this team back to the NBA Finals, but instead, they couldn't even make it to the playoffs. Now that the season is over, there is a real debate surrounding Westbrook's future with the team and whether or not the Lakers will even be able to trade him.

Russ was subjected to a lot of slander this year, especially from none other than Skip Bayless. The Undisputed host felt like Russ was a pure brick this season and that his future in the NBA is a bit suspect. On his show Friday, Skip stated that he believes Russ' playing style is simply unsustainable, and that there is a real chance he won't be able to find a team that wants him.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for IAVA

"It’s highly possible that Russell Westbrook, sure-fire, slam dunk, 1st-ballot Hall of Famer, will not be able to find another home in this league and he'll be out of basketball at age 35," Bayless theorized.

For some, this is going to be hyperbole as Russ' skill set will always be appreciated by teams in need of a point guard. With that being said, the days of Russ getting massive contracts are certainly behind him.

Only time will tell whether or not Russ remains in L.A., or finds himself on the fifth team of his career.