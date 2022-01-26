LeBron James is one of the greatest to ever step on the basketball court, and with each season, he continues to break new records. In fact, LeBron is currently chasing down the most elusive record in the history of the league, which just so happens to be Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time points record. LeBron is about 2,000 points away from breaking the record, and it seems like something he could do within the next couple of seasons.

Of course, LeBron is scoring at a high clip this year, and he's well on his way to leapfrogging Karl Malone for second on the all-time list. With that being said, some people believe that LeBron's only purpose right now is to chase the scoring record, and nothing else. That man just so happens to be Skip Bayless, as he told Shannon Sharpe this morning that the Lakers superstar knows the Lakers aren't good, and simply wants to chase stats.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

"I'm seeing a very different LeBron James this year. I'm seeing a basketball genius who conceded that this team is going nowhere," Skip said before writing, "LeBron now believes it's all about chasing and catching Kareem. Everything is now score, score, score. This solo-act scoring is detrimental to winning basketball games."

Skip has always been a LeBron hater, so this bit of criticism shouldn't be all that surprising. Regardless, LeBron is a competitive player, and once the postseason rolls around, he will be motivated to prove everyone wrong about the LakeShow.