Ever since the airing of The Last Dance back in April of 2020, Scottie Pippen has been very upset with Michael Jordan. Pippen has gone on various rants against his former teammate and has even described him as "selfish." Needless to say, Pippen doesn't think too highly of MJ and whenever he gets a chance to slander him, he does it now.

This past week, Pippen went on an assault against Jordan's character and said that Jordan made millions of dollars from The Last Dance while the rest of the former Bulls players made nothing. Pippen's diatribes against Jordan were documented in a brand new memoir, and many fans are seeing through the grift as they believe that Pippen is just trying to sell a few extra copies.

As for the likes of Skip Bayless, who covered the Bulls in the 90s, he believes that Pippen needs to stop talking. In fact, Bayless went on a lengthy rant about Pippen, stating that the Bulls never thought of Pippen as a leader and that had he been left to his own devices as the number one option, he would have been a top 50 player in the history of the league.

"Scottie Pippen is one of the more overrated players in NBA history," Bayless declared on Undisputed. It was certainly a hot take although Bayless brought up a plethora of instances that showcases how Pippen wasn't the player everyone thought he was.

Considering this is Bayless we're talking about here, it shouldn't be surprising that there was some resistance to this opinion. Not to mention, Bayless has always been a Jordan stan, which certainly explains some of the takes that were dished out here.

