During Russell Westbrook's exit interview with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, he largely avoided taking responsibility for his troubles this season. Instead, Westbrook came out and said that he had various issues with head coach Frank Vogel and that he never felt like he was treated fairly by the team. Russ felt like he never truly had a proper role with the team and that at the end of the day, he was feeling a bit alienated.

Many analysts are not buying these excuses, especially Skip Bayless who has been critical of Russ all season long. On Undisputed today, Skip ripped into Westbrook and even called him "delusional," which is certainly harsh. Bayless thinks Russ is avoiding all of the responsibility and that at the end of the day, he simply had a horrible season that cannot be defended.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

“In all my years of watching every sport very closely, I have never, ever seen a player as defiantly delusional as this player," Skip said. "This is flat-out sad. This was pointing fingers at everything and everyone except the man in the mirror."

Russ might not be back with the Lakers next season, and for good reason. He was simply a shell of his former self, and there is no telling if he will ever get his groove back.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the NBA world.