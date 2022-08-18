Skip Bayless is probably the biggest LeBron James hater in the entire world. If there is anything that Skip lives for at this point, it's hating on LeBron. LeBron could find the cure for cancer and Skip would come out to say that Michael Jordan's cure would have been more effective. It's what has made Skip so famous over the years and there is no doubt that Skip has plenty of hate left in his heart.

Today, Skip was given plenty to talk about as LeBron signed a $97.1 million contract extension with the Lakers. LeBron will remain with the team for at least two more years, and unsurprisingly, Skip found something to dislike about this.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"LeBron signing this extension indicates zero leverage, a fading superstar who finally gave in and said, 'I just want to be here,'" Skip said. "Hollywood Bron showed his true colors. He wants the Southern California sunshine. He wants to stay in Hollywood to chase Michael B. Jordan because he can't catch the GOAT."

This is a pretty ridiculous criticism, even for Skip. There is no reason why LeBron should go anywhere else at this point. In fact, if Bron were to go elsewhere, Skip would find a way to hate on that too. There is simply no winning when it comes to the Undisputed host.

