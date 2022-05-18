Lil Wayne and Mark Cuban seem to be embroiled in some sort of beef right now. It all stems from Lil Wayne calling Luka Doncic a "ho" just a few days ago. Wayne is a big fan of the Phoenix Suns since he is friends with Chris Paul so it only makes sense that he would take issue with Luka's playing style.

A day after Mavs' win, team owner Cuban took to Twitter with a photo of Wayne with the caption "It’s a shit show, put you front row." This is a lyrics from Wayne's 2018 song "Uproar" and he clearly didn't appreciate the message as he went on Twitter and addressed Cuban in a now-deleted tweet that read "Mark Cuban don't make me get u smacked boy. U playin w me?? I will piss in ya fkn mouth ho."

Today, Skip Bayless went on Undisputed where he delivered some interesting information about the beef. Skip has a friendly relationship with Wayne, and last night, they spoke at length about the origins of the beef.

Basically, this all stems from back in 2011 when Wayne was living in Miami and used to go to Heat games. When the Mavericks beat the Heat in the Finals, Wayne accepted Cuban's invite to celebrate with the Mavs. LeBron James and Dwyane Wade did not like this, and it led to Wayne getting banned from Heat games for a while. This led to a rift between Wayne and Cuban, however, they still did their best to remain friendly to one another.

Fast-forward to just a couple of days ago, Cuban offered Wayne to go to a few Western Conference Finals games as a way to settle the beef. Wayne was in the midst of contemplating if he should or not when he was ultimately hit with Cuban's tweet. As Bayless revealed, the part that really upset Wayne was the fact that his son was in the picture and the artist didn't like the implication. Even today, Wayne said he was simply too angry to speak on the issue on the air.

At this point, Cuban will have to put together a pretty impressive apology if he wants to avoid Wayne's wrath. This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates.