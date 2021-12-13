Skip Bayless is one of the biggest Cowboys fanboys in sports media right now, and whenever the team is playing well, he unloads a ton of praise. When they are playing poorly, however, he treats it like the end of the world. Whichever way Bayless is acting, you know it is going to lead to some entertaining hot takes, especially as he sits across from Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed.

After the Cowboys defeated the Washington Football Team yesterday, Bayless was head over heels for Cowboys rookie sensation Micah Parsons who has been killing it at linebacker. The pass rusher had two sacks yesterday and he even had a forced fumble to boot. His performance was so good, that Bayless now believes Parsons is the leader of this Cowboys squad.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

"I never in my wildest dreams thought I would say this publicly, but my team is going to go as far as Micah Parsons carries them," Bayless said before writing "My-oh-Micah! I have never seen anything like Micah Parsons as a rookie. This has turned from Dak's teams to Micah's team overnight. #11 from heaven is everywhere."

Bayless' hot take here is probably a stretch, however, there is no doubt that Parsons has been a force to be reckoned with this year. The team needed someone like Parsons when it comes to pass rushing, and now, they have a guy who could very well come through with big plays in the postseason.

