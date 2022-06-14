Skip Bayless has a few players that he likes to consistently hate on. Of course, the first player is none other than LeBron James. He has been a staunch LeBron hater for years now and that is never going to change. Another NBA superstar that Skip seems to dislike is Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

For years, Bayless has been lamenting about how Curry isn't a clutch performer and that his lack of Finals MVPs hurts his legacy. Now, there is this debate that once Curry wins his first Finals MVP, he will be a top 10 player all time.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media

While Bayless does not subscribe to this theory, he still wants Steph to get the title. He believes it would validate Steph as an all-time great player and that after the decade of dominance given to us by the Warriors, it's about time he gets that MVP trophy.

"There's no way Steph belongs in the Top 10 all-time, but just as the greatest shooter ever, I would like to see Steph finally get his first Finals MVP," Bayless said. "I'm gonna root for Steph to win this MVP. I do like to see all-time greatness validated. But if he suffers a meltdown and Andrew Wiggins has a big Game 6 and 7, Wiggins could be in the conversation for Finals MVP."

For now, Steph remains the favorite to win the trophy, and unless something truly wild happens, that won't change.