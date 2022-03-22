This past weekend, the Cleveland Browns chose Deshaun Watson over Baker Mayfield. Now, Mayfield is awaiting a trade to another team, and it is clear that his future is in jeopardy. Numerous teams who needed a starting quarterback have filled their positions, and there is no guarantee that Mayfield will be given another starting job. Of course, he has proven himself to be a playoff game-winning QB, however, his play over the last year has left a lot to be desired.

Skip Bayless has been a huge defender of Mayfield, and today, he offered up his pick for Mayfield's best landing spot. While speaking to Shannon Sharpe, Bayless made the case that Baker should play for the New York Giants. Daniel Jones hasn't been good enough, and Bayless thinks that Mayfield would turn the Giants into immediate contenders for the NFC East title.

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

"I'll start with the New York Giants: Baker Mayfield or Daniel Jones?," Skip asked. "Baker would light up New York City. He would eat up with that team in that division."

This is an interesting take, although the Giants have been pretty stubborn as it pertains to Jones. With that in mind, let us know which team you think is the best fit for Mayfield, in the comments section down below.