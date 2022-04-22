Skip Bayless and LeBron James have always had this weird one-sided feud going on. Since his days on ESPN's Cold Pizza, Skip has always had some interesting things to say about LeBron, and they usually aren't very positive. Skip loves to say that LeBron isn't as great as everyone says he is, and when it comes to Skip's all-time list, he has LeBron just inside of the top 10, as opposed to the top 3 like everyone else.

Regardless, Skip still has a ton of respect for LeBron and he isn't scared of someday speaking to him in person. In fact, on his show today, Skip revealed that there was a time when he almost got a full-on sitdown interview with LeBron, although the Lakers star ended up backing out of it.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

As Skip explains in the clip down below, the interview was set to take place in 2008 when he was still on Cold Pizza. Bayless, his moderator, and his debate partner were all going to go down to Cleveland, Ohio where they would set up a special interview at the baseline of the Cavs' court. The expectation was that LeBron would sit with them for about 30 minutes following the game. Skip was excited about the confrontation, however, LeBron ultimately canceled, and the show was never given a reason why.

Bayless maintains that he would still like to talk to LeBron and that he has never been scared of such a confrontation. Bayless is someone who stands by his opinions, and he will always be hard on LeBron for as long as he is on television.