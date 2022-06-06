Skip Bayless is a staunch hater of LeBron James. Every time the Los Angeles Lakers star does something good, you can be sure that Skip is going to find a way to twist it into something negative. Not to mention, Skip tends to play favorites when it comes to people like Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant.

With that being said, it should come as a huge shock that Skip would actually give LeBron some props when it comes to his heroics against Skip's favorite team, the San Antonio Spurs. Recently, Bayless was asked which NBA Finals series he believes is the greatest of all time which led him to recount a very painful time in his life.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media

As you can see down below, Skip chose the 2013 NBA Finals. This is the series in which LeBron's legacy was somewhat saved by a later corner three by Ray Allen who forced overtime in Game 6. This won LeBron his second Finals series in a row and it ultimately hurt the feelings of Skip who was desperately hoping for the Spurs to close it out. In Skip's eyes, this was a wildly entertaining back and forth series that ultimately showed LeBron's greatness while also providing the best of what the sport has to offer.

HNHH recently compiled a list of the greatest NBA Finals series of all time and this was certainly on there. You can check out that list, right here.