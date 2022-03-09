Yesterday, a bombshell trade was made in the NFL as Russell Wilson was sent to the Denver Broncos for a huge haul of players and picks. This is one of the biggest trades in the history of the NFL, especially when you consider how Wilson is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who carried a franchise on his shoulders for the better part of a decade.

Today, all of the debate shows are giving their takes on this trade, and as you can imagine, Skip Bayless of Undisputed had a lot to say about all of this. While Skip is known for being a hater, today, he was seen as a huge supporter of Wilson's given what he said about the Broncos deal. Simply put, Bayless thinks the Broncos got away with robbery on this one.

Allen Kee/Getty Images

"Your Denver Broncos just pulled off the steal of the century," Bayless said. "This is a flat-out highway robbery of Russell Wilson. The Broncos are way back in business." Bayless went on to say that the Broncos have one of the best defenses in the entire league, and with Wilson as their QB, there is a very good chance this team makes a deep run in the AFC.

Of course, the Broncos will have to overcome a plethora of incredible teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, and many more.