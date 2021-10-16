Skip Bayless has always had hate in his heart for LeBron James, and it is hard to explain why. Bayless is one of the biggest Michael Jordan stans out there, so perhaps he feels as though LeBron is a threat to MJs legacy. Either way, Skip usually doesn't have nice things to say about LeBron, but these days, that seems to be changing.

In fact, after scoring 30 points in a preseason game on Thursday night, Skip offered big praise to the Los Angeles Lakers star. While speaking on Undisputed, Bayless claimed that LeBron is looking like an MVP candidate and that if he keeps up this pace, he will be well on his way to one of the best seasons of his career.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for IAVA

“I will start off with your man LeBron James,” Bayless told Shannon Sharpe. “The quote on quote ‘king’. The phony GOAT. I thought LeBron James played great last night. I thought he looked, I’ll go this far, an MVP candidate. Going into his 19th season, I’m gonna give you MVP candidate. … He came out on a preseason mission last night. He said ‘enough is enough’.”

LeBron is going into his 19th season which makes his play that much more impressive. It is hard to be this good for this long, and LeBron is proving that you don't need to be young to be successful in the league.