Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers have been awful this year. Despite getting his triple-doubles, Russ has been a turnover machine and who has taken horrific shots when the game is on the line. At this point, fans are starting to get fed up all while others want to see him get traded to another team. Things got even worse on Christmas Day, as the Lakers lost to the Brooklyn Nets despite Kevin Durant being out of the Nets' lineup.

Today, Skip Bayless had a lot to say on the matter on Undisputed. Bayless ripped into Westbrook claiming that the point guard has no clue how to win at this stage in his career. He then followed this up with a massive hot take that could annoy some of the Russ fans out there.

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

"You can't overcome that guy #0 for ZERO rings," Skip said. "Russ is a disaster waiting to happen. He has no idea how to win basketball games." After this clip was posted on Twitter, Skip quote-tweeted the video and said "I would take Patty Mills over Russell Westbrook any day or any night and I will beat you." Many fans would see this is a blasphemous take, however, at this point, he could very well be right given everything that has happened.

The Nets seem like a team poised to go to the NBA Finals this year, while the Lakers will be lucky to make the postseason. All-in-all, it's been a rough year in Los Angeles.