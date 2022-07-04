Kevin Durant wants out of Brooklyn and it is going to take a Herculean to make a trade that actually gets him out of there. The Nets want heaven and earth for KD who is arguably the best player in the league. Trading him for nothing would be a huge embarrassment for the Nets franchise, and they want to make absolutely sure that they get this right.

In the eyes of pundits like Skip Bayless, the solution is actually quite simple, and it is staring the Nets right in the face. In Bayless' opinion, the Nets should simply force KD to honor his contract. Durant has four years left on his deal, and Bayless thinks it would be in the Nets' best interest to make him play and run it back.

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

"If I ran the Nets, I'd tell Kevin Durant, "You have 4 years left on your contract. You're playing for the Nets next year, with Kyrie and Ben Simmons. We're going to win it all." If KD wanted a different coach, fine. But why give up KD & Kyrie and pretty much start over? Just me," Bayless wrote.

This is the least likely scenario as players have all of the power in the NBA these days. If the Nets were to not trade KD, there is a good chance he would hold out until he gets what he wants, which means the Nets will just have to acquiesce.

