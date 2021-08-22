Skip Bayless has always hated LeBron James and that is something that will probably never change. Ever since his days on Cold Pizza and then First Take, Bayless had made sure to go after LeBron at every single opportunity. On Undisputed, his LeBron hatred is put in check by none other than Shannon Sharpe, who is the show's resident LeBron defender. These two contrasting views lead to some pretty hilarious debates, although you can't exactly qualify them as productive.

While Skip's hatred for LeBron is a bit of a meme, it would appear as though Skip is now taking it too far. In fact, Bayless' obsession is borderline creepy as his latest Instagram posts have come as a huge red flag to fans. Essentially, Skip is documenting all of his early morning workouts by posting them on Instagram, all while tagging LeBron and demanding the Lakers star to come join him for a workout. It is beyond weird and it has been going on for about three days now.

"Hey, LeBron …. I am UP here in LA, preparing for the day’s first workout and for Undisputed. You awake? Finishing your first workout? You there? LeBron???" Skip wrote. "Hey, LeBron … I just finished my second workout of the day. Weights kicked my butt. I know, you did three today. I’m just trying to keep up with you, King. I’ll run hard for an hour tomorrow morning and harder on Sunday. #StrivingForGreatness."

Everything about these posts is extremely weird, and fans are concerned as to what Bayless is trying to do here. While it is probably nothing serious, you can't help but be wonder what is going through Skip's mind.

